Shubman Gill opens up on Washington Sundar's late introduction in Manchester Test Star India Test skipper Shubman Gill recently came forward and opened up on the decision to not introduce Washington Sundar into the bowling earlier in the recently concluded Manchester Test match against England.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on England in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The two sides will lock horns at The Oval in London from July 31, and with England currently in the lead, India will be hoping to win the game and end the five-game affair in a tie.

With four tests done, there were several moments from the game that stood out. From Gill’s masterclass in the early games to Ben Stokes asking for a draw in the latter stages of the Manchester clash, the series between England and India has been one to remember for the fans so far.

One of the moments from the fourth Test that has been talked about a lot was the delayed introduction of Washington Sundar with the ball. With England putting in a masterclass with the bat, skipper Gill decided not to bring Sundar in for quite some time. Opening up on his decision, the captain opined that it gets difficult to manage two spinners.

"It's very difficult. When you are playing six bowlers, you know that one or two bowlers are definitely going to do under-bowled. In the last match, a lot of people felt that Washington could have come in earlier, which is a valid point. But sometimes when you are out in the middle,” Gill said at the press conference.

Gill hailed Sundar’s performance with the bat

It is worth noting that Washington Sundar went on to be one of the best performers in the Manchester clash. Taking two wickets, Sundar also hit a century, scoring 101* runs in 206 deliveries, helping Team India draw the game. Gill was quick to laud Sundar’s performance with the bat.

"Washington is someone who gives us so much control with his bowling. His batting has been a really big plus for us. We are fortunate to have players like that in our team who can prevent a collapse in the lower middle order. That was one of the areas where we needed some work. With him coming in, we have improved in that area," Gill said.