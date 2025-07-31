IND vs ENG Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport during 5th Test at The Oval in London? With India all set to take on England in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, let us have a look at the weather report and the playing condition for day 1 of the clash at The Oval in London.

London:

The stage is set for the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. England takes on India at The Oval in London for the final Test from July 31. It is worth noting that both sides have locked horns across four gruelling Test matches so far. England emerged victorious in the first and third tests, whereas India won the second test, with the fourth game resulting in a draw.

Notably, if England manages to win the fifth Test, the side will have clinched the series 3-1. On the other hand, India, despite not having the chance to win the series, can end it in a draw if they go on to win the clash at The Oval.

With both sides all set to take on each other in the final test, many have been wondering how the weather could fare in London for the last game.

No good news for fans for day 1 in London

Speaking of the weather forecast for day 1 of the clash, the opening day of the game has a very high chance of rain. There is a high chance of showers in the early stages of the game, with short periods of clouds in the afternoon as well.

It is possible that the fans could be in for a delayed start to the proceedings in London as well. The rain possibility increases to around 50 per cent by 2 pm local time, according to AccuWeather, with up to 85 per cent cloud cover expected as well.

India hope for good performance in London

With England still holding the advantage in the series, the onus falls onto team India to bring forth a result in the upcoming game. A draw or a loss for the visitors would mean the series win for England, and henceforth, team India will hope to give it their all, aiming to win the game and the series 2-2.

