BCCI announces India U19 squad for Australia tour, Ayush Mhatre retains captaincy spot The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India U19's squad for the upcoming Australia tour. The two sides will lock horns across three one-day matches and two multi-day matches. Ayush Mhatre has been named captain, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi retaining his spot in the side.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently came forward and announced India U19’s squad for the Australia tour. It is worth noting that India U19 will be taking on Australia U19 across three one-day matches and two multi-day matches as well in September 2025.

It is worth noting that 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has retained his spot in the squad after his performance on the England tour. Furthermore, Ayush Mhatre has also been confirmed as the skipper on the tour.

Interestingly, Mhatre was the captain of India U19 on the recent England tour. The young guns defeated England in the youth one-day series 3-2, while the two-match Test series ended in a draw.

India U19 kick off Australia tour on September 21

It is interesting to note that the series between India U19 and Australia U19 kicks off on September 2. The three one-day matches alongside the first multi-day game will be held between September 30 and October 3. The second multi-day game will kick off on October 7.

As for the retentions in the squad, there are many names who featured against England and will be featuring against Australia as well. The likes of Rahul Kumar, Harvansh Singh, R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Anmoljeet Singh, and Naman Pushpak are some of the many.

With a good performance behind them in the recently concluded England tour, India U19 will be hoping to put in a similar showing against Australia as well. All three one-day matches will be hosted at Norths, alongside the first multi-day match. The second multi-day game will be hosted at Mackay.

India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan.

