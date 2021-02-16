IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4: Rishabh Pant takes brilliant leap forward to stump out Dan Lawrence

Image Source : TWITTER/INDIANJOEYY England lost their fourth wicket of the innings early on Day 4 of the second Test, as Dan Lawrence was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rishabh Pant's purple patch continued on Day 4 of the second Test against England in Chennai, as the Indian wicketkeeper's immaculate work behind the stumps led to the dismissal of opening batsman Dan Lawrence.

Lawrence was the unbeaten opener overnight and looked confident in his stroke-playing throughout his short stay at the crease. However, he was caught off-guard on Ravichandran Ashwin's first delivery of Day 4.

As he stepped out to get to the pitch of the delivery, Ashwin cleverly bowled into the right-hander. Failing to adjust with the change in line, Lawrence let the ball through his legs and Ashwin took a low take diving to his left, before leaping forward to remove the bails.

Earlier, Ashwin on Monday also scored his fifth Test century as India tightened the noose around England in the second Test as they set England a target of 482 runs and then reduced them to 53 for three at stumps on the third day.

Ashwin scored 106 runs off 148 balls with the help of 14 fours and a six as India's second innings came to an end at 286 in the post-tea session. Mohammad Siraj remained unbeaten on 16, and added 49 runs for the final wicket with Ashwin who was the last wicket to fall.

India then knocked out openers Dom Sibley (3) and Rory Burns (25) as well as night-watchman Jack Leach (0).