10 Tests, 10 dismissals: Ben Stokes falls to Ravichandran Ashwin on tenth occasion; third in a row

Image Source : BCCI.TV Ben Stokes fell to Ravichandran Ashwin for the third time in a row during the second innings of the second Test in Chennai.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' struggles against Ravichandran Ashwin continued in the second innings of the 2nd Test in Chennai. The Indian off-spinner dismissed Stokes for the 10th time in as many Tests.

Stokes became the second batsmen to have been dismissed on 10 occasions by Ashwin; David Warner -- another left-hander -- being the first.

Ashwin came around the wicket for Stokes and drifted the ball short. Stokes played the defensive shot hoping for a turn away from his body, but the ball goes straight instead, deflecting off an inside-edge towards the first slip. Indian captain Virat Kohli takes an easy catch.

Earlier, Ashwin dismissed Dan Lawrence for the first wicket of Day 4. England find themselves in a tricky position, as the side had already lost five wickets with the dismissal of Stokes, with 378 more runs needed to win by the time of writing this copy.

Earlier, Ashwin also scored a brilliant century (106) in the second innings of the Chennai Test to steer India to a huge 482-run lead in the second innings.

India are trailing the four-match series 0-1.