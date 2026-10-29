Jhulan Goswami weighs in on MI women's scouting strategy ahead of WPL 2027

The WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2027 mini auction concluded on October 28th, and the five franchises finalised their squads ahead of the WPL 2027, with the teams looking to put in their best performances in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title and play some good cricket.

Ahead of the season, many eyes will be set upon two-time champions Mumbai Indians women. With the squad finalised, former India women’s cricketer and MI women’s mentor and coach, Jhulan Goswami, took centre stage and talked about her side’s strategy.

It is interesting to note that Goswami opened up on the retention and scouting strategy of the two-time champions and how their thought process was before the auction.

"Our job as a coach is to look at young players who score runs on a regular basis in domestic cricket, take wickets, bat at a good strike rate, and win matches for their team. The most important thing is: do they have that winning mindset? Because performances can be up and down, but you must have that mindset with which you can take the team ahead and make the team win,” Goswami told JioStar.

Jhulan Goswami reflected on MI women going after Kiran Navgire

Furthermore, Jhulan Goswami talked about how MI women went after Kiran Navgire in the auction but could not get her. She opined that the side tried their level best to bring Kiran Navgire into their ranks, but they were unable to as they were outbid.

"We tried our best and went as far as we could for Kiran Navgire, but unfortunately, we didn't get her. And that's how the auction dynamics work. She is an impactful player. So, we definitely expected quite a few teams to go after her. But at the same time, we had other options. Thankfully, we got most of the players we wanted. So, yeah, the auction was very good, and we are all very happy,” Jhulan Goswami said.

Having won the WPL back in 2023 and 2025, it could be interesting to see if Mumbai Indians women are able to keep up the tradition of bringing home the WPL title every alternate year of if a new champion is crowned in 2027.

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