Delhi Metro to extend train services till midnight on October 30 for Diljit Dosanjh concert

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said the Delhi Metro will extend train services till midnight on October 30 across its network, except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro, Gurugram, to facilitate the movement of around 70,000 spectators expected to attend singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The DMRC added that additional train trips would be operated to help spectators return after the concert. Standby trains will also be kept ready to handle any unexpected surge in passenger traffic.

DMRC says timings for purchasing QR tickets will be extended by an hour

The DMRC said that the timings for purchasing QR tickets through the Delhi Metro Sarthi mobile app will also be extended by an hour in view of the revised service timings.

The DMRC added that the additional staff, customer service personnel and customer facilitation agents will be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro station and key interchange stations to guide commuters and manage passenger movement.

Security arrangements will be strengthened at stations

Security arrangements will also be strengthened at the station, with additional personnel, door frame metal detectors and enhanced screening measures to ensure orderly movement of passengers.

The DMRC mentioned that JLN Stadium Metro station, located on the Violet Line connecting Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh, is the nearest station to the concert venue.

In this regard, the DMRC has encouraged concertgoers to use Metro services to reach the venue and return home, saying this would provide a convenient mode of transport and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

DMRC says it will plant over 28,000 trees and saplings across 991 locations

In another development, the DMRC said it will plant over 28,000 trees and saplings across 991 locations in the national capital, mainly in MCD parks, to compensate for trees to be felled or transplanted for a Phase IV corridor.

The plantation drive is linked to the construction of the Rithala-Bawana Industrial Area section of the Rithala-Kundli corridor. DMRC has issued a tender for the work, with an estimated cost of Rs 291.80 lakh, according to its document.

A total of 28,454 plants will be planted under the project, adding greenery to designated Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) parks across the city. The plantation will be carried out on municipal land as part of the compensatory plantation required under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

The plan includes planting healthy saplings and ensuring they receive adequate water, manure and care to grow. The species and number of plants at each location will be decided as part of the project, it said.

With inputs from PTI

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