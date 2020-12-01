AUS vs IND: 'It looked like he got shot by a gun': Justin Langer says David Warner doubtful for 1st Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The first Test between India and Australia takes place in Adelaide between December 17-21.

Australia head coach Justin Langer has said that David Warner remains doubtful for the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide. The opener was ruled out of the limited-overs series against India after suffering from a groin injury during the second ODI at the SCG.

The first Test takes place on December 17, and will be a day/night match.

Talking about Warner's injury, Langer said that it looked like he "got shot by a gun."

"He's strained his abductor in his groins and they tell me it's a very painful injury," Langer told SEN's Sportsday WA on Monday night, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"It looked like he got shot by a gun. He was in incredible pain in the changerooms after.

"We've just arrived in Canberra, so we won't see him again for probably five or six days until we get back to Sydney."

He further said that Warner remains doubtful for the first Test.

"I'm not holding my breath that he'll be ready for the first Test match, but with that said he's the sort of elite professional who will be doing literally everything possible to be ready for it," said Langer.

"We'll see what happens, but he's going to be a loss that's for sure."

Warner has 16 days to prove his fitness for the first Test against India, but medical experts have claimed that such injuries would need a usual time of four weeks on the sidelines. This would mean that Warner can only come back to the side after the second Test.

D'Arcy Short replaced Warner in Australia's T20I squad.