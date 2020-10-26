Monday, October 26, 2020
     
'There will be crowd': Victoria premier confident Australia-India Boxing Day Test will have fans

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2020 13:49 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

The crowd is set to attend the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in Melbourne.

The crowd is set to return in international cricket after eight months when Australia hosts India in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne in December. Daniel Andrew, the premier of Victoria, has "all but guaranteed" the presence of crowd for the Test match, according to Cricket Australia's official website.

"I am very confident that we will get a crowd at the MCG for the Boxing Day Test," Andrews told reporters, as per cricket.com.au.

"I don't know how big it will be but there will be a crowd, that's the advice that I have, that's what we're working towards."

Melbourne will start to ease the COVID-19 restrictions after no fresh cases were reported in the city on Monday.

Earlier, it was reported that Sydney and Canberra are set to host the white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia after the New South Wales government allowed the visiting team to train during its mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

India are scheduled to play three T20s, three ODIs and four Tests in Australia. The Test series is scheduled to begin on Decmeber 7.

The squads for the tour are yet to be announced by the Indian selectors.

Test specialist Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari will be leaving for Dubai this Sunday to join rest of the squad members for the tour of Australia.

 

