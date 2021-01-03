AUS vs IND: Australians don’t want venue change for final Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Earlier reports said Team India is not keen on travelling to Brisbane for the fourth and final Test owing to reports emerging that they might incur severe lockdown protocols on travelling to Queensland.

Australian players are willing to play the final Test in Brisbane as schedule given their strong record in the past there.

With the fourth Test in jeopardy after Indian team has shown their reluctance to play the final Test in Brisbane, Australian batsman Matthew Wade said they want the match to be played at the GABBA as scheduled due to their good record in the past there.

Earlier reports said Team India is not keen on travelling to Brisbane for the fourth and final Test owing to reports emerging that they might incur sever lockdown protocols on travelling to Queensland.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, India have been clear about the fact they would not undergo a separate quarantine period apart from the initial 14-day period on landing in Australia. But with reports saying that their movement will be much more limited on reaching Brisbane, they have expressed their reluctance on travelling to the Gabba for the final Test.

However Wade said it’s better to play the Test in Brisbane than back-to-back two Tests in Sydney.

"There is no secret we like starting the summer there for that exact reason," Wade was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald. "Our record is very good there and we tend to play good cricket there. We would love to play at the Gabba.

"Two games back-to-back at the SCG would obviously not be something that we'd want to do. We'd be much more comfortable playing the schedule as it rolls out.

"I would expect us to go to the Gabba regardless if that is more of a quarantine-based hotel, to the ground, come home (situation). We fully expect to be going to Brisbane to play the Gabba Test."