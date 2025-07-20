India U19 vs England U19 Live: When and where to watch IND U19 vs ENG U19 2nd youth Test? With India U19 all set to take on England U19 in the second youth Test of the ongoing multi-format series, let us have a look at the where to watch, live telecast, and streaming details of the upcoming clash between the two sides.

Chelmsford:

The stage is set for the second youth test of the ongoing series between India U19 and England U19. Both sides will lock horns at the County Ground, Chelmsford, from July 20. It is worth noting that both sides recently locked horns in the first youth test, and after a well-fought encounter, the clash ended in a draw.

After India U19 posted 540 runs in the first innings of the game, England followed it up by scoring 439 runs on the board. Furthermore, the visitors amassed 248 runs in the second innings, with England scoring 270 runs as the game resulted in a draw.

With the second game right around the corner, the two sides will hope to put in their best performance and hopefully get a result from the clash. Before the youth test matches, the two sides also locked horns across five youth ODI matches, where India U19 emerged victorious.

The visitors won the first, third, and fourth ODIs of the series, whereas England won the second ODI, and the fifth clash resulted in a draw between the two teams.

Where to watch the first youth Test between England U19 and India U19 in India?

The live telecast of the 1st youth test between England U19 and India U19 is not available in India. However, fans can live stream the game for free on the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) YouTube channel.

Squads

England U-19: Hamza Shaikh, Ben Mayes, Jaydn Denly, Aaryan Sawant, Thomas Rew (wk) (c), Rocky Flintoff, Archie Vaughan, James Minto, Sebastian Morgan, Tazeem Ali, Alex Green, Jack Home, AM French, Jay Singh.

India U-19: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Rahul Kumar, Harvansh Pangalia (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Deepesh Devendran, Yudhajit Guha, Naman Pushpak, Anmoljeet Singh, Henil Patel, Abhigyan Kundu, Mohamed Enaan, Pranav Ragavendra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda.

