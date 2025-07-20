India vs Pakistan clash called off in WCL 2025 amid players pulling out due to political tensions In a major development, the much anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL 2025) encounter between India Champions and Pakistan Champions has been called off due to political tensions between the two countries, and players pulling out.

Birmingham:

Game 4 of the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 was set to be held between India Champions and Pakistan Champions. Both sides were set to lock horns at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 20, where fans had been waiting in anticipation to witness one of the biggest games of the event. It was announced by the WCL that they would be calling off the game between India and Pakistan.

In a statement released by the WCL, the tournament stated that by organising the game, the tournament may have hurt the feelings of several fans. It is worth noting that Shikhar Dhawan took centre stage and announced that he would not be competing for India against Pakistan due to the political tensions between the two countries being soured in light of the Pahalgam attack that took several innocent lives earlier in the year.

“We at WCL have always cherished and loved cricket, and our only aim has been to give fans some good, happy moments. After hearing the news that the Pakistan hockey team will be coming to India this year and seeing the recent India vs Pakistan volleyball match along with a few other fixtures between the two nations in different sports, we thought of continuing with the India vs Pakistan match at WCL – just to create some happy memories for people around the globe. But maybe in the process, we ended up hurting the feelings of many and stirring emotions," the WCL’s statement read.

Several others pulled out of the Pakistan clash as well

It is worth noting that alongside Dhawan, the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Irfan Pathan were also reported to have pulled out of the clash against Pakistan Champions.

Furthermore, EaseMyTrip, which was in a five-year agreement with the WCL for the last two years, also released a statement that said that they would not be involved in any matches involving Pakistan Champions in the tournament. They reiterated their support for India in the tournament but refused to support or promote any match that included Pakistan.

