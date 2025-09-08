India's Oval Test hero among player of the month nominees for August 2025 The International Cricket Council has announced three cricketers for the player of the month nominees based on their performances in August 2025. Interestingly, all three are fast bowlers who impressed with their performances in different formats.

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the player of the month nominees for August 2025 today. India's Mohammed Siraj is one of them for his player of the match performance at the Oval in the fifth and final Test match against England. Interestingly, all three nominated players for the award - Siraj, Jayden Seales, and Matt Henry are fast bowlers this time around, and all of them have been the most deserving cricketers.

Coming back to Siraj, he played just one match in August, and his performance in the game was enough to earn him a nomination. In the final Test match against England at the Oval, the fast bowler accounted for nine wickets at an average of 21.11. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, he led the attack well, delivering more than 46 overs across two innings, picking up four wickets in the first and then following it up with a match-winning five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Henry won the POTS award vs Zimbabwe

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry was the best bowler in the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe last month. He claimed 16 wickets in two Tests at an impeccable average of 9.12, with two five-wicket hauls to his name. On the back of his stellar show in all four innings of the series, the Kiwis won the two-match rubber 2-0 comfortably.

Jayden Seales stunned Pakistan in ODI series

Jayden Seales of the West Indies played a pivotal role in their first ODI series win over Pakistan in 34 years. The fast bowler was in brilliant form during the entire series, finishing with 10 wickets at an average of 10 and an economy rate of only 4.1. He returned with the career-best figures of 6/18 in the third and deciding ODI and helped the West Indies win the series.

