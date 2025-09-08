Mohammad Rizwan equals Babar Azam's T20 record with an 85-run knock, keeps Patriots alive in CPL playoffs race St Kitts and Nevis Patriots hung around like a bad smell in the ongoing season after beating the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the first time in three years in the CPL. It was just the third win for the Patriots in what has been a disappointing season despite a new coach and a captain.

Providence (Guyana) :

After a couple of indifferent games in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Pakistan international Mohammad Rizwan came into his own to help the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots stay alive in the playoffs race just by a puny thread, with a game left in the tournament. Having lost as many as six matches in the tournament thus far, the Patriots haven't had the greatest of runs in the ongoing CPL, but the Sunday result against the Guyana Amazon Warriors was virtually a four-pointer since they are challenging the 2023 champions directly for a playoff spot.

Rizwan smashed a 62-ball 85, pushing the Patriots to a score of 149, which ended up being just enough as Naseem Shah defended 11 off the last over, giving away just five to restrict the Warriors, who would have otherwise sealed a spot in the playoffs. Rizwan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his knock as it wasn't a straightforward surface for the batters and no other batter apart from him from either side could spend enough time on the crease.

This was the 25th Player of the Match award for Rizwan in T20 cricket as he equalled the likes of Babar Azam, Marcus Stoinis and Paul Stirling. Chris Gayle is still at the top with 60 Player of the Match awards in all T20 cricket, but it was a much-needed one for Rizwan, personally, as well as for his team, given he isn't in the scheme of things for Pakistan in the format.

It wasn't the easiest of the Guyana wickets as the Patriots struggled to string partnerships after being put in to bat. However, Rizwan held one end, ticking his and his side's score along and as it turned out, it was crucial. The Patriots were half their side down for just 87. Rizwan found an able ally in the young Navian Bidaisee to stitch a 61-run partnership for the sixth wicket to provide some respectability to the total.

The Warriors, too, suffered with the same issue - the lack of partnerships - but they had no one to hold one end up like Rizwan did for the Patriots and it ultimately cost them, as they suffered their third loss of the season. However, the warriors still have a few games in hand and should fancy themselves to go through.