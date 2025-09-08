Alcaraz vs Sinner: Who won highest prize money through Grand Slam wins in 2025? With the US Open 2025's conclusion, the Grand Slam season comes to an end, and let us have a look at the prize money the duo of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner won through their major title triumphs in 2025.

The 2025 tennis Grand Slam season comes to an end with the conclusion of the US Open 2025. An incredible year marked by some exceptional performances by many stars. However, none maintained the level of dominance that Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Italy’s Jannik Sinner did.

The season began with Jannik Sinner winning the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open. The Italian star defeated Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open 2025 final. Furthermore, the second major of the year, the French Open, was won by Carlos Alcaraz.

The 22-year-old defeated Jannik Sinner in the final, in one of the most incredible tennis matches of all time, coming back from two sets down. Additionally, Sinner took his revenge a few weeks later, defeating Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2025 final, lifting the fourth Grand Slam title of his career.

Furthermore, the final Grand Slam of the year was won by Carlos Alcaraz when he defeated Jannik Sinner in the 2025 US Open final. With all four major titles being shared between Sinner and Alcaraz, the two won a hefty sum of prize money as well.

Winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon, Sinner won a sum of Rs 55.9 crore. The Australian Open 2025 offered prize money of Rs 20.29 crore, whereas Wimbledon 2025 offered prize money of Rs 35.7 crore. In total, Sinner earned a total of Rs. 55.9 crore.

How much did Alcaraz win?

As for Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard took the world number one ranking from Sinner after defeating him in the 2025 US Open final. The Spaniard won Rs 26.34 crore from the French Open and Rs 44 crore from the US Open. In total, Alcaraz won a sum of Rs. 70.3 crore from winning two Grand Slams.

Grand Slam prize money 2025:

Grand Slam Prize Money Australian Open 2025 Rs 20 crore French Open 2025 Rs 26 crore Wimbledon 2025 Rs 35 crore US Open 2025 Rs 44 crore

