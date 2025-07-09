India likely to face Sri Lanka in August, BCCI and SLC exploring window for possible series, claims report Team India were scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August. However, the white-ball series has been postponed to September 2026 and there is a free window for the team in the month. Meanwhile, according to reports, BCCI and SLC are in talks for a possible white-ball series next month.

New Delhi:

India and Sri Lanka might end up facing each other in six white-ball matches next month. The series isn't a part of the Future Tour Programme (FTP) but both teams have a free window, which is rare in modern-day cricket. India were scheduled to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20Is in August. But the tour has been postponed till September 2026 due to the political situation in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Lanka Premier League (LPL), which was set to happen in the July-August window, has also been postponed. This leaves a window for Sri Lanka Cricket to also consider hosting a cricket team during this period. According to a report in NewsWire, local media in Sri Lanka, talks between BCCI and SLC are on at the moment and both boards are exploring a window for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Sri Lanka currently facing Bangladesh at home

Sri Lanka are currently hosting Bangladesh at home and won the three-match ODI series 2-1. The three-match T20I series is set to get underway on July 10 and conclude on July 16. After this series, Sri Lanka have a free window until the last week of August when they are scheduled to tour Zimbabwe for two ODIs and three T20Is.

India's Test series vs England concludes on August 4

As for Team India, they are currently in England for a five-match Test series that concludes on August 4. They have no series scheduled at the moment until the Asia Cup. In case the series against Sri Lanka is finalised, India will most likely tour the island nation. The two teams locked horns in white-ball cricket last year when Sri Lanka defeated a full-strength Indian team in ODIs while the men in blue emerged victorious in the shortest format.

