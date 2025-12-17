Gil Gerard, Buck Rogers actor, passes away at 82 after a long battle with aggressive cancer Gil Gerard, best known for his starring role in 'Buck Rogers in the 25th Century,' has passed away. He was battling a serious illness, cancer.

New Delhi:

Renowned American actor Gil Gerard passed away at the age of 82. He was best known for his stellar performance in the 1979 science fiction series 'Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.' Janet, his wife, shared the news on Facebook, stating that Gil Gerard had succumbed to cancer.

In her post, Janet wrote, 'This morning, Gil, my life partner, lost his battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Only a few days passed between when we first suspected something was wrong and his passing this morning.'

Wife Janet shares the sad news

Janet further wrote, 'No matter how many years we had together, it would never have been enough. Stay close to your loved ones and love them wholeheartedly.' In another post shared on Gil Gerard's official Facebook handle, Janet shared the message the late actor wanted to share with the world.

Gil expresses gratitude in his final message

The message posted on Gil Gerard's official Facebook account read, 'If you are reading this, Janet has posted it as per my wishes. My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I've had, the people I've met, and the love I've given and received have made my 82 years on this earth incredibly fulfilling. My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York, then to Los Angeles, and finally to my home in North Georgia, where I've lived with my wife Janet for 18 years. It's been a wonderful ride, but it had to end sometime, as mine has. Don't waste your time on things that don't thrill you or bring you love. See you somewhere in the universe.'

Gil Gerard's work

Gil's most popular work, 'Buck Rogers in the 25th Century,' ran for two seasons. In it, Gil Gerard played the role of Captain William Rogers. His adventures were shared with Colonel Wilma Deering (Erin Gray), who wore a spandex jumpsuit and the winged alien Hawk (Thom Christopher). The film was divided into two parts and shown as a series.

The 'Buck Rogers' series, which consisted of 32 episodes, ran until April 1981 and was then canceled. His other notable projects include the television films 'Help Wanted: Male', 'Sidekicks', 'The Doctors', 'Nightingales', 'Days of Our Lives', and 'E.A.R.T.H. Force'. His recent films include 'Space Captain and Callista', 'The Nice Guys', and 'Blood Fare'.

