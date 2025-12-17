KGF 2 co-director Kirtan Nadagouda's son dies in tragic lift accident; Pawan Kalyan and others mourn KGF 2 co-director Kirtan Nadagouda's son died tragically after getting stuck in an elevator on Wednesday. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan also expressed his condolences on social media.

The popular Kannada film KGF has reached the whole world after being dubbed in Hindi. Both parts of KGF got a lot of fame in India and the world. After the release of the second part, the film earned crores of rupees across the country. But time has taken its toll on the family of Kirtan Nadagouda, who was the co-director of 'KGF – Chapter 2'.

The four-and-a-half-year-old son of Kirtan Nadagouda died after getting stuck in an elevator, on December 17.

Kirtan Nadagouda's son died in tragic incident

According to media reports, Kirtan Nadagouda's son Sonarsh K Nadagouda's accident happened so fast that his family did not get a chance to save him.

According to a report by Kannada Prabha, Sonarsh Nadagouda, who was just four years old, died after getting stuck in an elevator. People close to the Nadagouda family said that this is a tragedy beyond comprehension. They also recalled Sonarsh as a sweet, enthusiastic boy. His sudden departure has left an irreplaceable void in the family.

Condolences pour in

The news spread rapidly across the Kannada film industry and the South Indian film industry. Condolences are being expressed from the film and political circles. Actors, technicians and well-wishers tried to console the bereaved families.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan also expressed his condolences on social media. He prayed that Kirtan Nadagouda and Samrudhi Patel may find the strength to overcome this grief.

Who is Kirtan Nadagouda?

Kirtan Nadagouda has been working in the Kannada film industry for the past several years. He had co-directed popular films like KGF. He also had an important role in the production of other films. KGF had achieved good success in Hindi and other southern languages ​​apart from Kannada.

