Padayappa re-release box office: Rajinikanth’s cult classic earns big; OTT status explained

Rajinikanth celebrated his 75th birthday on December 12. As his return gift for fans, the megastar re-released his 1999 cult film, Padayappa, in theatres. Fans thronged the cinema halls in large numbers to re-live their experience since the film isn't available on OTT.

Padayappa set the cash registers ringing during its initial release in 1999. The re-release saw great numbers, too. Take a look.

How much did Padayappa re-release during its re-run?

Padayappa, despite being a re-run, witnessed a decent box office opening. The film reportedly collected over Rs 4 crore gross on Day 1. The film continued to show a strong hold on Day 2 and collected the same amount as the opening day. As per reports, the film's re-release earnings have crossed Rs 8 crore in three days.

In 1999, Padayappa grossed around Rs 63 crore worldwide, with Rs 29.8 crore in Tamil Nadu itself, and Rs 14 crore through the Telugu version Narasimha, as per Zee News. The film was a blockbuster success of its time. Ahead of the film's re-release, Rajinikanth appeared in a long video, where he shared interesting anecdotes about Padayappa.

Why is Padayappa not available on OTT?

Fans have long awaited Padayappa's OTT release. However, Rajinikanth recently clarified that it was always the plan - to save the big exclusively for a big screen experience. In a video, the actor allegedly said, "I did not give the rights to any telecast player, despite multiple requests. I wanted people to watch it only on the big screen. It should be a kondattan (celebration) for fans on my 50th year in cinema."

Rajinikanth also shared that he produced Padayappa himself and even wrote the story; however, did not place his name in the credits. He saved the film to retain its theatrical value, which coincided with the film's 25th anniversary, his birthday, and his 50 years in cinema.

Ramya Krishnan, famously known for playing Sivagami in Baahubali films, played Neelambari in Padayappa. Aishwarya Rai was his original choice for the film; however, she wasn't too keen on the role. Reportedly, the film's sequel is being planned with Neelambari: Padayappa 2 as the tentative title. An official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

