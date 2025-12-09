Padayappa 2 announced: Why is Rajinikanth's film so special for fans? Superstar Rajinikanth has announced the sequel to the 1999 Tamil film, Padayappa, tentatively titled 'Neelambari: Padayappa 2'. Read on to know why this film is so special for Rajinikanth fans.

New Delhi:

South superstar Rajinikanth has delighted fans by sharing a major update on Padayappa 2 while announcing the re-release of his 1999 classic Padayappa on the occasion of his 75th birthday, December 12, 2025.

By sharing a 34-minute-long video, Rajinikanth recalled the memories from the classic film Padayappa. He said, "In my 50 years of career, I had never seen women breaking gates to watch a film as they did for Padayappa." Read on to know why this film is so special for the fans.

Why is Rajinikanth's Padayappa 2 so special for fans?

The announcement of Padayappa 2 was made just ahead of the actor's 75th birthday, sparking huge excitement among fans who have long hoped for a continuation of the iconic movie. Fans took to social media to express their excitement over this.

One X user wrote, "#Padayappa2 - Neelambari Ramya Krishnan innum Young ah tha irkaanga 2 ena 3 ye edukalam" (Ramya Krishnan still looks so young, they can even make 2 and 3)

Rajinikanth announces Padayappa 2

The Coolie actor Rajinikanth further announced the sequel to the 1999 film, tentatively titled 'Neelambari: Padayappa 2'. In the video, Rajinikanth said, "Now, when I see sequels like 2.0 (sequel of Robo) and Jailer 2, I wonder why not Padayappa 2? The title will be Neelambari: Padayappa 2. We are discussing the story, and if it comes out well, much like Padayappa, there will be a Neelambari. It will be exciting for the audience, and I’m working on it."

Padayappa to re-release on Rajinikanth's 75th birthday

The film Padayappa is set to be re-released worldwide in theatres on Rajinikanth's 75th birthday, December 12, 2025, to celebrate the superstar's 50 years in cinema.

Padayappa: Cast and production details

The Tamil film Padayappa was written and directed by KS Ravikumar. It was one of the highest-grossing films of its time. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features an ensemble star cast which includes Sivaji Ganesan, Ramya Krishnan, KS Sowmya Sathyanarayana and others in the main roles. The film was produced by Vittal Prasad under the banner of Arunachala Cine Creations.

