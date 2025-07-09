Rishabh Yadav, Jyothi Surekha create world record at Archery World Cup in Madrid Rishabh and Jyothi have shattered the world record at the Archery World Cup in Madrid in the compound mixed team event. They recorded a score of 1431 points, surpassing the earlier record of 1429 points held by Denmark's Tanja Gellenthien and Mathias Fullerton.

Madrid (Spain):

Indian archers Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam set a new world record at the 2025 Archery World Cup in Madrid. They recorded a score of 1431 points with 70 Xs in the compound mixed team event breaking the earlier record held by Denmark's Tanja Gellenthien and Mathias Fullerton, who had scored 1429 points at the Kraków-Malopolska European Games in 2023.

Yadav secured the top spot in the compound men's qualification round. He scored a staggering 716 points, hitting 68 out of the 72 arrows in the 10-ring while nailing 35 Xs. This ended up being his personal best performance at an international event as well. Yadav's rise has been tremendous this year as he also won his maiden World Cup medal - bronze - in May at the Shanghai leg.

As for Surekha, who is also a reigning Asian Games champion, she also claimed the top seed in the compound women's qualification event with a score of 715 points that included 35 Xs. Like Rishabh, this performance was her personal best too. Following their latest achievement, Yadav and Jyothi have qualified for India's team at the Gwangju 2025 World Archery Championships.

Yadav happy with consistency

Rishabh Yadav was delighted after setting a new world record and also noted that the mixed compound team event has also been added to the Olympics at Los Angeles in 2028. "Rishabh Yadav, Jyothi Surekha create world record at Archery World Cup. We opened the season with the mixed team gold together [Florida 2025] but we didn't shoot the mixed team the next two stages together.

"Now here in the fourth stage we are back together, and we both shot good, so it's interesting and we are happy with the consistency we have together," Yadav said after setting the record.

Jyothi secured top position for first time in World Cup

Jyothi hadn't secured a top position in the previous three World Cups. But this time around, she realised the dream and reacting to it, she said, "I have been shooting good this year but somewhere I just felt there was something left behind. But today, since the morning practice I felt really, really good with the way I was shooting and I just wanted to shoot the same way in the qualification," she said.

Also Read