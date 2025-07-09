IND-W vs ENG-W pitch report: How will surface at Old Trafford in Manchester play for 4th T20I? India and England Women will lock horns today in the fourth of the five-match T20I series at Old Trafford in Manchester. The visitors are leading the series 2-1 and will be keen on sealing the contest with a match to go. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

MANCHESTER:

India Women will face England in the fourth T20I today and will be looking to seal the five-match series. They are leading the series 2-1 and are coming into this game with a loss in the previous outing. The fourth T20I will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, the venue that is hosting a women's T20I for the first time since 2012.

The visitors will be ruing a missed opportunity to seal the series in the last game. They had the game in the bag, needing only 49 runs off 42 balls with nine wickets in hand. However, they let the opportunity slip with Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh failing to take the team over the line. The captain's form is certainly concerning, and India will be hoping that she gets some runs in this game.

Meanwhile, England's confidence will be high as they managed to win a game without their regular skipper and in-form player Nat Sciver-Brunt. She is ruled out of the series due to a groin injury and Tammy Beaumont will be leading the hosts in the last two matches as well. The hosts, however, will have to put up an all-round show to beat an in-form team like India and stay alive in the series.

Old Trafford, Manchester Pitch Report

Old Trafford is hosting a Women's T20I after 13 years. England and West Indies locked horns back in 2012 when the hosts defended 150 runs comfortably. Overall, the venue has hosted 13 T20Is so far and 195 is the highest score batting first here. Even that score, posted by Pakistan, was chased by England. Bowling first is somewhat beneficial at this venue but team batting first has won all three matches in the series so far.

Old Trafford, Manchester - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 13

Matches won batting first - 4

Matches won bowling first - 6

Average 1st inns score - 154

Highest total - 199/5 by ENG vs PAK

Highest score chased - 199/5 by ENG vs PAK

Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol

England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Paige Scholfield, Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont(c), Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt

Also Read