Deepti Sharma becomes World No 2 ranked bowler in T20Is; pulls out of The Hundred to manage workload Indian all-rounder has been in terrific form with the ball in the ongoing series against England, picking up six wickets in three matches and will be keen to bowl her team to a series victory on Wednesday at Old Trafford after the hosts made a comeback in the previous game to stay alive.

London:

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma made a short one-spot jump to be the second-highest ranked bowler in the latest ICC rankings for bowlers in T20Is, amid a splendid show with the ball against England in the ongoing five-match series. Deepti has taken six wickets in three matches and has made a decisive mark with her bowling in all three matches and as a result, India are 2-1 ahead. Among Indians, Arundhati Reddy was also up by 11 places to joint-43rd spot, who picked three wickets at the Oval last Friday.

For England, Em Arlott and Lauren Filer both jumped by 23 and 21 places respectively to joint 82nd and joint 68th spots. Among batters, Jemimah Rodrigues rose by a couple of spots while England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge jumped by three places and found themselves in 12th and 14th places respectively. Sophie Ecclestone, on the other hand, in her return series has contributed with bat and ball in the opportunities she has gotten and jumped three spots to be No 8 on the all-rounder's list.

A few more wickets in the last two matches and Deepti could be challenging Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal for the top spot, who is just eight rating points ahead of her.

England stormed back into the series with a thrilling five-run win at the Oval and would want to level it on Wednesday in Manchester and take it to the decider at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 12.

Deepti withdraws from The Hundred

Meanwhile, Deepti has withdrawn from the Hundred, where she would have plied her trade for the London Spirit, helping the franchise defend their women's title. Deepti was going to be the only Indian representation at the Hundred this year, but her pullout meant that there will be no Indian player in the women's tournament this time around.

"Deepti will always have a special place in Spirit history, having produced the team's most iconic moment when she struck the ball over long-on for six to secure our first The Hundred title last summer," the franchise said in a statement on Tuesday.

"She starred with bat and ball throughout the tournament, and was the highest-ranked Spirit player in the MVP standings - we hope to be able to welcome her back to Lord's in future years," the statement added. Charli Knott was announced Deepti's replacement at the Spirit.