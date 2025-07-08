Law firm opposes MS Dhoni's trademark application for 'Captain Cool' KAnalysis Attorneys has opposed MS Dhoni’s trademark application for “Captain Cool,” citing a lack of evidence, procedural flaws, and the term’s generic nature. The opposition questions the claim of prior use and the mark’s distinctiveness in sports services.

Kolkata:

KAnalysis Attorneys at Law has formally opposed Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s trademark application for the term “Captain Cool.” Dhoni, the former India captain, applied to register the phrase as a trademark in June 2023. The trademark office in Kolkata accepted the application and published it in the journal on June 16, 2025, allowing others a notice of 120 days to raise objections.

The law firm, led by advocate Nilanshu Shekhar, has raised several issues with Dhoni’s application. They argued that the application was first filed on the basis that the term was only “proposed to be used.” Later, Dhoni’s team changed the claim to say they had been using “Captain Cool” since 2008. However, the opposition points out that no proof, such as advertisements, invoices, or affidavits, was submitted to support this.

“The application was originally filed on a "proposed to be used" basis and later amended to claim use since 2008 - without any supporting affidavits or commercial evidence such as invoices, advertisements, or user data. “Captain Cool” is widely known as a descriptive, laudatory term and has been used in the cricketing world well before Dhoni's association with it,” read a statement issued by the law firm.

The other concern raised by KAnalysis at Law

Another concern raised is that the trademark registry accepted the application despite a previously registered trademark that has not been fully resolved. The law firm said that the registry did not send the required notices about this issue, which was a procedural error.

“The Registry accepted the mark despite an unresolved citation of a prior registered trademark and without serving mandatory rectification notices. The applicant has claimed acquired distinctiveness without providing any substantial proof of widespread recognition or commercial exploitation of the term “Captain Cool” in the relevant class of services,” it was further added.

Notably, Dhoni’s application falls under Class 41, which covers sports training, education, and entertainment. The opposition also challenged the claim that the phrase gained distinctiveness or commercial recognition in this area, saying there is little evidence to prove it. Meanwhile, Dhoni applied for the trademark to protect the name “Captain Cool” in sports-related activities.