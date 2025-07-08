Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka progress to Wimbledon 2025 semi-final Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Taylor Fritz, and Amanda Anisimova advanced to Wimbledon 2025 semifinals on a dramatic Day 9. Grigor Dimitrov retired while leading Sinner. He was visibly in tears after he was forced to retire with an injury.

London:

The semifinal stage of Wimbledon 2025 began to take shape on a thrilling Day 9 at the All England Club, with standout performances in both the men's and women's singles.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz moved one step closer to retaining his title with a dominant straight-sets win over Britain’s Cameron Norrie. Alcaraz breezed through 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 to book a semifinal clash with American Taylor Fritz, who overcame a spirited fightback from Karen Khachanov, winning 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4). This marks Fritz’s first-ever Wimbledon semifinal.

On the other hand, the Monday evening also delivered high drama at Centre Court as Grigor Dimitrov was forced to retire despite leading by two sets against top seed Jannik Sinner. In an emotional moment, the Bulgarian, who has now retired from five consecutive Grand Slams, left the court in tears, while a visibly shocked Roger Federer looked on from the Royal Box. In a touching gesture, Sinner helped carry Dimitrov’s bags off the court, earning praise for his sportsmanship.

In the women’s draw, top seed Aryna Sabalenka had to fight hard against Germany’s Laura Siegemund, eventually prevailing 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. The Belarusian will meet Amanda Anisimova, the 13th seed from the USA, who continued her impressive run with a 6-1, 7-6(9) win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

"After the first set I was looking at my box and thinking, 'book the tickets, we are about to leave'. I had to make sure I didn't show I was annoyed by her - even if I was slightly, I didn't want to give her that energy," Sabalena said after the match.

Meanwhile, around the grounds at SW19, British stars Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid begin their campaigns in the wheelchair singles competition. Fans can also look forward to the ever-popular invitational doubles, featuring a host of familiar and legendary names from the sport.

Day 9 Singles Quarterfinal Results:

Centre Court

Women’s Singles: [1] Aryna Sabalenka bt. Laura Siegemund — 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

Men’s Singles: [2] Carlos Alcaraz bt. Cameron Norrie — 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

Court 1

Men’s Singles: [5] Taylor Fritz bt. [17] Karen Khachanov — 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4)

Women’s Singles: [13] Amanda Anisimova bt. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova — 6-1, 7-6(9)