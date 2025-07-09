Sri Lanka win 8th consecutive ODI series at home, remain unbeaten since 2021 with 99-run win over Bangladesh Sri Lanka won the third and final ODI against Bangladesh in Pallekele to seal the series 2-1. With this win, they also sealed their 8th consecutive ODI series at home and are showing signs of regaining their form in the 50-over format.

Pallekele (Sri Lanka):

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh on Tuesday (July 8) in the third ODI to seal the three-match series 2-1. This is their 8th consecutive ODI series win at home. Moreover, they have not lost a single bilateral ODI series at home since 2021, with their last defeat coming against a second-string Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan.

Kusal Mendis was the hero for Sri Lanka in the series decider as he smashed a brilliant century batting at number three. He scored 124 runs off 114 balls with 18 fours to his name and was well supported by Charith Asalanka who mustered 58 runs off 68 deliveries as the hosts posted 285 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs.

Bangladesh lost wickets regularly in chase

In response, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals in the chase with only Towhid Hridoy scoring 51 runs. He didn't get any support from the other end with the batters throwing away bright starts. Hridoy's wicket in the 33rd over was the final nail in the coffin for the visitors as their hopes to win the series were thrashed. Asitha Fernando and Dushmantha Fernando were exceptional for Sri Lanka as they shared six wickets equally between them.

Sri Lanka have defeated 7 different teams at home since 2021

Sri Lanka last lost a bilateral ODI series at home in 2021 against India. Since then, they have contested 12 bilateral series in the format at home and have won 11 of them. The three-match series against Afghanistan in the 2022-23 season ended in a 1-1 draw. This is a brilliant record for a team that has struggled across formats ever since the legendary players like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene retired.

However, Sri Lanka are gaining lost ground significantly ever since Sanath Jayasuriya has been named the head coach of the team. Charith Asalanka is also doing a great job as the skipper and they will now be hoping to keep the winning momentum going in the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh as well.

Also Read