India fast bowler undergoes surgery ahead of domestic season, likely to be ruled out of action for 5-6 months Injuries to fast bowlers has reduced India's bowling stocks over the last few months. On the current England tour, Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep are injured and back home, several fast bowlers are already out of action of the upcoming domestic season.

New Delhi:

India's fast bowling stocks have been significantly depleted due to injuries. On the current England tour, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are injured, while pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also been ruled out of the series. Back home, the situation is bleak as well, with Avesh Khan undergoing surgery recently for his knee injury. Last month, even Mohsin Khan went under the knife, also for a knee injury and both of them are now in rehab, possibly out of action for at least five to six months.

Lucknow Super Giants' official X handle posted the picture of Avesh Khan post his knee surgery, where even Mohsin is also standing beside him. Both players' surgery was conducted by renowned Mumbai-based surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who has operated Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant before. Notably, both Avesh and Mohsin play for LSG in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Avesh injured his right knee while Mohsin underwent ACL surgery

Avesh Khan plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, and his right knee surgery took place on June 17. His LSG teammate Mohsin underwent an anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction on his knee last month, according to a report in the Times of India. The duo will undergo rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

When did Avesh and Mohsin get injured?

Interestingly, Mohsin Khan has been injured since December last year when he tore the ACL in his right knee during a Vijay Hazare Trophy clash. He was also ruled out of IPL 2025 despite being retained by LSG and is likely to miss the first half of the upcoming domestic season as well.

As for Avesh, he missed the initial phase of IPL 2025 due to his troubled knee but eventually finished with 13 wickets in as many matches. He is on the selectors' radar in white-ball cricket as well, having last played for India in December 2024 in an ODI against South Africa away from home. He has so far 25 T20Is and eight ODIs for country and picked 36 wickets.

