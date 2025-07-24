IND vs ENG: BCCI provides crucial update on Rishabh Pant's injury ahead of day 2 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took centre stage and provided a crucial injury update on India's star wicket keeper batter Rishabh Pant after he was hit on his foot on day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test against England.

Team India kicked off the fourth Test of their ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England on July 23. The two sides locked horns at Old Trafford in Manchester, and the clash began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

One of the biggest moments from the game was the apparent injury to India’s star man, Rishabh Pant. The wicket-keeper batter was forced to retire hurt after he was hit on his right foot. Batting on a score of 37 runs in 48 deliveries, Pant attempted to play a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, missing the ball completely. The ball hit Pant on the foot.

Falling to the ground in discomfort, with some swelling and bleeding on his right foot, Pant was unable to stand. The medical cart came in to take India’s star wicket-keeper batter away. With many fans wondering how the injury situation looks for Pant, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and provided an injury update on Pant.

“Update: Rishabh Pant was hit on his right foot while batting on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. He was taken for scans from the stadium. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the BCCI tweeted.

Jadeja-Thakur stand strong ahead of day 2

Speaking of the game between India and England, the visitors came out to bat first in the first innings, and openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul amassed 58 and 46 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Sai Sudharsan added 61 runs on the board, alongside skipper Shubman Gill, who departed after adding 12 runs on the board.

After Rishabh Pant retired hurt on a score of 37 runs, day 1 of the clash ended with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur standing on the crease on scores of 19* runs each. India amassed 264 runs, losing four wickets as day 1 came to an end.

