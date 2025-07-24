Ayush Mhatre’s marvellous ton sees India U19 draw second youth Test against England U19 Star India U19 skipper Ayush Mhatre was exceptional for his side in the second youth Test of the series against England U19. Completing a brilliant century, Mhatre's excellent knock saw India draw the clash against England.

Chelmsford:

The second youth test of the series between England U19 and India U19 saw the two teams lock horns on day 4 of the clash at the County Ground, Chelmsford. Day 4 of the clash began with England on a score of 93/0 after the hosts had posted 309 runs in the first innings, with India replying with 279 in their first innings.

Opening batsmen BJ Dawkins and Adam Thomas put in excellent performances, scoring 136 and 91 runs, respectively, as the hosts declared on a score of 324. This gave India a target of 355 runs to chase down on the final day of the game. Coming out to chase down the target, the visitors got off to a horrid start as opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi departed on a golden duck.

To prevent things from crumbling, India skipper Ayush Mhatre stepped up. The 18-year-old stood at the crease for a long time and amassed 126 runs in 80 deliveries. The skipper’s knock went a long way for India in preventing England from running away with the game.

England-India end proceedings at Chelmsford in a draw

Speaking of the game, India U19’s Aditya Rawat was exceptional for his side with the ball in the second innings, taking four wickets. Naman Pushpak took one wicket as England declared on 324 runs. Where the visitors looked to chase down the target, things looked bleak after Suryavanshi’s dismissal on a golden duck; however, Mhatre was quick to stabilise the innings.

Alongside the skipper, Vihaan Malhotra scored 27 runs, with Abhigyan Kundu adding 65 runs in 46 deliveries. Furthermore, Harvansh Pangalia went unbeaten on a score of 29 alongside Kanishk Chouhan, who scored 12* runs. India U19 amassed 290 runs in the second innings and lost six wickets in the process. However, bad lighting and rain saw the remaining clash called off as the game ended in a draw.

