Why was Rishabh Pant retired hurt on Day 1 of 4th Test in Manchester?

MANCHESTER:

India suffered a major setback during the fourth Test against England as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was forced to leave the field after sustaining a painful injury to his right foot. The incident occurred in the 68th over of the day, when the 27-year-old attempted to play a reverse scoop but failed to time it.

Pant, who had already been battling a finger injury sustained in the previous match, appeared to be in serious discomfort as he immediately complained of pain. Umpires called for a drinks break while the medical team rushed to attend to him. A noticeable swelling and visible bleeding on his right foot made it evident that the injury was severe. The Indian keeper could barely put any weight on the foot, and despite assistance from the physio, he was unable to walk off the field.

Later, a small motor vehicle was brought onto the ground to take him away for further assessment. Pant was seen writhing in agony as he was driven off the field, marking a grim moment for the Indian camp. In his absence, Ravindra Jadeja joined Sai Sudharsan in the middle. Meanwhile, more information is expected to come out after the end of the day’s play or tomorrow morning after Pant undergoes a scan.

