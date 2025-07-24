Ayush Mhatre breaks Brendon McCullum's long standing record after exceptional century against England U19 India U19's skipper Ayush Mhatre put in an exceptional show against England in U19 in the second youth Test. Scoring a century in the second innings, Mhatre went on to break the long standing record of Brendon McCullum.

Chelmsford:

The second youth test of the series between England U19 and India U19 ended in a draw. After exceptional performances by BJ Dawkins and Adam Thomas in the second innings, England posted a total of 324 and declared, giving India a target of 355 runs to chase down.

With India seeing opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi departing on a duck, it was Mhatre who put in a good show, scoring 126 runs in 80 deliveries as the game ended in a draw. It is worth noting that, scoring a century, Mhatre went on to equal the record of former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum.

Interestingly, throughout the two innings, Mhatre scored 206 runs in the game and became only the second batter to score 200+ runs in a youth Test match while maintaining a strike rate of 100+; only Brendon McCullum had done so before Mhatre.

Mhatre’s knock in vain as rain sees game being drawn

Speaking of the game between England and India, as the Indian team came out to chase the target, after Suryavanshi’s dismissal on a golden duck, Mhatre’s brilliant performance stabilised the innings for the visitors. Abhigyan Kundu put in a resilient show as well, scoring 65 runs in 46 deliveries.

Harvansh Pangalia then went unbeaten on a score of 29 runs. However, bad lighting conditions and rain playing spoilsport cut the day short significantly. India, on a score of 290/6, had to end the day due to the rain.

The game was drawn as the series between the two sides concluded. As for England, Ralphie Albert was the highest wicket taker in the second innings with four wickets to his name. Ben Mayes and Alex Green took one wicket each as well.

200+ runs in a U19 Test match at 100+ strike rate

121.17 - Ayush Mhatre v ENG, 2025

Scored 206 off 170

108.41 - Brendon McCullum v SA, 2001

Scored 232 off 214

