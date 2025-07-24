'Let's hope it's not a break or a crack': Ravi Shastri opens up on Rishabh Pant's injury situation Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri recently came forward and talked about wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant's injury. He revealed how the injury did not look good and hoped that it was nothing serious.

The Indian team is all set to continue their ongoing Manchester clash for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. After a spirited game on day 1, the two sides will lock horns on day 2 of the game on July 24. It is worth noting that one of the biggest moments from day 1 of the clash was the injury to India’s star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant.

Pant, who was looking dangerous on the pitch, was hit on the foot by a delivery from Chris Woakes. With some bleeding and swelling on his foot, Pant walked off the field as he was retired hurt on a score of 37 runs.

Speaking on the same, former India head coach Ravi Shastri took centre stage and talked about the nature of Pant’s injury. He pointed out how Pant generally has a high threshold for pain, but the injury on his foot seemed quite serious.

"When he (Rishabh Pant) didn't put his foot down, just seeing his face, him grimacing there. He has a pain threshold that's very high, and for him to be grimacing in that fashion means that it is something serious. It can only get worse overnight. Sometimes, these things, when you get up in the morning, it's really sore, in spite of the amount of ice. He will be icing it through the night, but let's hope it's not a break or a crack,” Pant told Sky Sports.

Ricky Ponting opened up on Rishabh Pant’s injury as well

Furthermore, former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting, part of the same discussion, talked about the nature of Pant’s injury. He opined that a foot immediately swelling up after being hit was not a good sign for the star keeper batter.

"He (Rishabh Pant) hardly put his foot on the ground. He rolled around for what must have been seven to eight minutes before the golf cart came out. The immediate swelling was the worry for me. I've had a metatarsal injury myself, and they are small, fragile bones on the outside of your foot. That immediate swelling, a little bit of blood, and the fact that he couldn't put any weight on it; it doesn't look good at all,” Ponting said.

