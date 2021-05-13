India, England better than Australia at identifying talents now: Ian Chappell

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chappell cited the example of India's Test series win in Australia to further prove his point.

There have been multiple reports of BCCI sending a second Indian squad for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, which takes place in July. Most of the first-choice members of the Indian team will be in England at the time to prepare for the five-Test series against the hosts, which is likely to prompt the BCCI to select a new squad for the tour to the island nation.

Fans and experts alike have since been praising the Indian cricket for its incredible depth, and the narrative is shared by Australian great Ian Chappell, who even said that India, as well as England, have surpassed Australia in identifying talents.

"I think we've already lost our position as the best at identifying talent and bringing it through. I think England are doing it better than us now and India are doing it better than us," Chappell told cricket.com.au.

Chappell cited the example of India's Test series win in Australia to further prove his point.

"When you look at the Indian team that played in the Brisbane Test that had three or four fresh players, and everyone said, 'This is India's second XI' – those guys had played (extensively) for India A," said Chappell.

"And in all sorts of different conditions, not just in India. So when they get picked, they're not tyros at all, they're quite hardened international cricketers."

Ahead of the fourth Test in Brisbane, India lost all of its first-choice bowlers to injuries, forcing the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane to play a second-choice attack of Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, debutant T Natarajan and Washington Sundar.

Despite the absence of some of the key players, India registered a 2-1 series win Down Under.