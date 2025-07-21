India Champions vs South Africa Champions live streaming: When and where to watch WCL clash in India? With India Champions all set to take on South Africa Champions in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming, and broadcasting details of the game.

Northampton, England:

India Champions are all set to kick off their World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 campaign by taking on South Africa Champions. It is worth noting that the side was slated to take on Pakistan Champions for their first game of the season, but due to the players’ refusal to play against Pakistan, the game was officially called off, citing political tensions between the two countries.

The upcoming clash against South Africa Champions will be the defending champions’ first game instead. The two teams lock horns at the County Ground, Northampton, on July 22, and after SA got off to a thrilling start to the season, they will hope to maintain their form.

On the other hand, India Champions will be hoping that they can make the most of their resources and register their first points on the table as well.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the clash between India Champions vs South Africa Champions.

When will the India Champions vs South Africa Champions World Championship of Legends clash take place?

The India Champions vs. South Africa Champions World Championship of Legends clash will be played on Tuesday, July 22.

Where will the India Champions vs South Africa Champions World Championship of Legends clash take place?

The India Champions vs. South Africa Champions World Championship of Legends clash will take place at County Ground, Northampton.

When will the India Champions vs South Africa Champions World Championship of Legends clash start?

The India Champions vs. South Africa Champions World Championship of Legends clash will start at 9:00 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live telecast of the India Champions vs South Africa Champions World Championship of Legends clash on TV in India?

The India Champions vs. South Africa Champions World Championship of Legends clash will be available for telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the India Champions vs South Africa Champions World Championship of Legends clash?

The India Champions vs. South Africa Champions World Championship of Legends clash will be available for streaming on the Fancode app and website.

