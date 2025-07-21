Karun Nair OUT, Kuldeep Yadav IN, 3 spinners? India's probable playing XI for fourth Test vs England With team India all set to take on England in the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, let us have a look the probable XI that the visitors could field in the upcoming game against England.

MANCHESTER:

The stage is set for the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. England and India lock horns at Old Trafford for the fourth Test from July 23. It is worth noting that England currently holds the lead in the series, as the Ben Stokes-led side won the first Test in Leeds and the third Test in London.

The Indian team has only won the second Test in Birmingham so far, and they will be hoping for a good showing in the upcoming Manchester clash as well. However, with the fourth test rapidly approaching, Team India has hit several roadblocks. The side has some members injured, and a different Indian lineup could take the field against England in Manchester.

It is worth noting that the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh are confirmed to miss the upcoming clash against England. Furthermore, with the subpar form of Karun Nair, India could make a change in their batting attack as well.

Sai Sudharsan could slot in at number three instead of Nair, with Kuldeep Yadav or Anshul Kamboj slotting in the place of the injured Arshdeep Singh. Furthermore, Dhruv Jurel could be the keeper, with Pant playing as a specialist batter.

India aim to level series score

Speaking of the series between England and India, the hosts are on the cusp of a series win. With two tests already won, if England goes on to win the upcoming clash in Manchester, they will clinch the series. Furthermore, the Indian team will be hoping to put in their best performance.

If India goes on to win the clash at Old Trafford, the series score will be levelled and the two sides will have it all to play for at The Oval.

India’s probable XI against England in Manchester: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhuv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav/Anshul Kamboj

