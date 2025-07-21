ENG vs IND: List of Indian players who are currently injured on England tour ahead of 4th Test ENG vs IND: India's ongoing tour of England has hit a massive roadblock, with several Indian players injured ahead of the must-win fourth Test in Manchester. The visitors will have to make multiple changes to their playing XI. Meanwhile, here's the list of Indian players who are injured:

MANCHESTER:

The fourth Test of the five-match series between India and England is set to commence on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The hosts are 2-1 ahead in the series after registering a thrilling 22-run win at Lord's and India will have to do all the running to stay alive in the contest. Meanwhile, ahead of the must-win contest, the visitors have been rocked with injuries to several Indian players. Here's the list of Indian players who are currently injured on England tour:

1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant was hit on his finger while trying to stop a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah on the opening day of the third Test at Lord's. Since then, Dhruv Jurel kept wickets for him and Pant only batted in two innings. Even while batting, he was visibly in a lot of pain. The southpaw has got some much-needed time to recover from injury, but reports suggest he is yet to recover fully. Moreover, India are also thinking to play Pant as a pure batter and include Jurel as a wicketkeeper.

2. Arshdeep Singh

India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh would be gutted to have cut his bowling hand while training. He seemed set to make his debut at Old Trafford, but the untimely injury has ruled him out of the fourth Test. His availability for the fifth and final Test is yet to be confirmed.

3. Akash Deep

Akash Deep, India's hero of the 336-run win at Edgbaston in Birmingham, is also unlikely to be available for the fourth Test. He has picked up a groin niggle and was also in a bit of trouble while bowling at Lord's. His injury is a major blow to India as the visitors' bowling stocks have now been significantly reduced.

4. Nitish Kumar Reddy

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is the latest casualty. Not only from the fourth Test, Reddy has been ruled out of the rest of the series due to a left knee injury. He sustained the injury while training at the gym. Reddy had bowled superbly at Lord's, dismissing Zak Crawley in both innings and Ben Duckett in the first.

