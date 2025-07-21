Mitch Owen enters record books on T20I debut as Australia make quick work of West Indies Australia's debutant Mitch Owen was exceptional for his side in the first T20I of the ongoing five-game series against the West Indies. Owen's knock saw him etch his name in the history books with Australia securing a win as well.

Kingston:

The West Indies and Australia kicked off their five-game T20I series by taking on each other in the first clash of the series. Both sides locked horns at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on July 21, and the game began with the West Indies coming in to bat first and posting a total of 189 runs in the first innings of the game.

As Australia came out to chase down the target, it was debutant Mitch Owen who stole the limelight during the run chase. Playing the very first game of his international career, Owen put in a brilliant performance. Batting in the middle order, the 23-year-old scored 50 runs in 27 deliveries.

Doing so, he went on to register the third-highest individual score by an Australian on their T20I debut. Only David Warner and Ricky Ponting scored higher on their T20I debut than Owen.

Owen’s knock helped Australia secure victory

Speaking of the game between the West Indies and Australia, the Windies opened their first innings with Brandon King and Shai Hope scoring 18 and 55 runs, respectively. Roston Chase added 60 runs on the board, with Shimron Hetmyer scoring 38 runs as the Windies posted a total of 189 runs.

Aiming to chase down the target, the visitors got off to a subpar start as openers Mitchell Marsh and Jake Fraser-McGurk departed after scoring 24 and 2 runs, respectively. Cameron Green and Mitch Owen went on to stabilise the Aussies’ innings, amassing 51 and 50 runs, respectively.

In the end, the visitors chased down the target in 18.5 overs, winning the game by four wickets and taking the lead in the five-game series.

Highest score for Australia on T20I debut

1. 98* (55) - Ricky Ponting

Vs New Zealand, Auckland, (2005)

2. 89 (43) - David Warner

Vs South Africa, Melbourne, (2009)

3. 50 (27) - Mitchell Owen*

Vs West Indies, Kingston, (2025)

4. 41 (25) - Brad Hogg

Vs South Africa, Johannesburg, (2006)

5. 40* (20) - Cameron White

Vs England, Sydney, (2007)

Also Read: