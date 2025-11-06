India A vs South Africa A Live: When and where to watch 2nd unofficial Test live on TV and streaming in India? The second four-day game between India A and South Africa A is set to get underway today at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground in Bengaluru. India A won the opening game of the series, even as India's Test stars will feature in the second and final game of series.

Bengaluru:

The second and final four-day game between India A and South Africa A will get underway today as India's several Test stars will gear up for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa starting from November 14. Rishabh Pant is the captain of the team, even as the likes of KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep will take the field at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) ground in Bengaluru today.

India A chased down the target of 275 runs in the previous game to win by three wickets, where Rishabh Pant played a key role, scoring 90 runs in the chase. With Test stars returning, India A are certain to make quite a few changes to their playing XI in this match.

Meanwhile, for South Africa, their Test skipper Temba Bavuma is set to feature in this encounter as he is also making his comeback from injury. The visitors put up a good show in the opening game of the series and will be looking to test the main squad players of the Indian team in this game.

When and where to watch India A vs South Africa A live?

The match between India A and South Africa A won't be broadcast live in India. However, with a lot of Test stars featuring in this encounter, the match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website and will be free to watch for the fans in India.

Squads

India A Squad: KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Dhruv Jurel, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Devdutt Padikkal

South Africa A Squad: Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Temba Bavuma(c), Zubayr Hamza, Marques Ackerman, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy(w), Tiaan van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Okuhle Cele, Jason Smith, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Mihlali Mpongwana, Codi Yusuf

