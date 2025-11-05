Cristiano Ronaldo in attendance as Al Nassr host FC Goa in AFC Champions League 2 Cristiano Ronaldo is in attendance for Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League 2 clash against FC Goa on Nov 5 in Riyadh, but hasn't been named in the playing XI. Goa, in the meantime, are looking for their first point of the tournament.

Riyadh:

Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was in attendance at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh as Al Nassr hosted FC Goa in their AFC Champions League 2 clash on November 5. While there had been speculation about the Portuguese legend featuring in the matchday squad, the club confirmed that he would not take part in the game but had travelled with the team to the stadium.

Interestingly, FC Goa had earlier approached Al Nassr with a request for Ronaldo to travel to India for the reverse fixture last month. However, both the Saudi club and Ronaldo’s representatives declined the proposal. Meanwhile, even though the Portuguese captain isn’t named in the squad, the likes of Sadio Mane, Joao Felix and Inigo Martinez are part of the star-studded bench.

Meanwhile, Goa will aim to translate their strong domestic form onto the continental stage against Nassr. The Gaurs head into the encounter on the back of a promising AIFF Super Cup campaign, where they registered notable victories over Jamshedpur FC and Inter Kashi before narrowly losing to Northeast United FC. Under the guidance of head coach Manolo Marquez, the team has displayed improved cohesion and growing belief in their system.

Marquez’s immediate target will be to help his side secure their first points in the competition. While results have not fully reflected their performances, FC Goa have shown courage and quality, pressing aggressively, creating meaningful chances, and standing tall against superior opponents. Their previous clash against Al Nassr provided a proud moment for Indian football, as Brison Fernandes scored India’s first-ever goal in the tournament’s group stages.

Starting XI - FC Goa

Sandesh Jhingan (C), Pol Moreno, Javier Siverio, Boris Singh, Borja Herrera Gonzalez, Sangwan Akash, Iker Guarrotxena, Ronney Kharbudon, Brison Fernandes, Hrithik Tiwari, Dejan Drazic

Starting XI - Al Nassr

Nader, Al Amri (C), N.Meshari, Marran, Alkhaibaru, Al Hassan, Ghareeb, Raghid Najjar, Camara, Wesley, Salem, Nawaf Al-Boushal