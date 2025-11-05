Ahead of the fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that a mega-auction will be held in the final week of November to reshuffle the teams. All five franchises have been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 5.
Each franchise can retain a maximum of five players, up to three Indian players and two overseas internationals. The retention slabs have been set as follows:
Player 1: ₹3.5 crore
Player 2: ₹2.5 crore
Player 3: ₹1.75 crore
Player 4: ₹1 crore
Player 5: ₹50 lakh
Teams choosing to retain fewer players will receive Right to Match (RTM) cards for use during the auction. For example, if Royal Challengers Bengaluru decide to retain only two players, they will be granted three RTM cards.