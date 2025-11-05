Advertisement
  4. WPL Retention 2026 Live Updates: RCB, MI, UPW, DC, GG set to announce list of retained players

Ahead of the WPL mega-auction scheduled for the final week of November, all five franchises have been directed by the BCCI to submit their list of retained players by November 5. Stay tuned for updates as the teams announce their retained players along with the respective retention prices.

Mumbai Indians
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Ahead of the fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that a mega-auction will be held in the final week of November to reshuffle the teams. All five franchises have been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 5.

Each franchise can retain a maximum of five players, up to three Indian players and two overseas internationals. The retention slabs have been set as follows:

Player 1: ₹3.5 crore

Player 2: ₹2.5 crore
Player 3: ₹1.75 crore
Player 4: ₹1 crore
Player 5: ₹50 lakh

Teams choosing to retain fewer players will receive Right to Match (RTM) cards for use during the auction. For example, if Royal Challengers Bengaluru decide to retain only two players, they will be granted three RTM cards.

Live updates :WPL Retention 2026 Live Updates

  • 4:00 PM (IST)Nov 05, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Helloooooo!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the WPL 2026 retention announcement. All five teams, that is, defending champions Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, will announce their list of retained players ahead of the mega-auction in the final week of November. 

\