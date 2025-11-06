Glenn Maxwell likely to return, Australia to make multiple changes in 4th T20I vs India Glenn Maxwell is set to be back for Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series today at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. The series is locked at 1-1 currently, and this is a crucial game for both sides. Here's Australia's probable playing XI:

The five-match T20I series between India and Australia has entered its climax. The series is on the line with two matches to go, and Australia are already focusing on the Ashes, with several players released to play red-ball cricket. Apart from Josh Inglis, only the white-ball specialists are part of the squad right now. Amidst that, Glenn Maxwell's likely return is set to boost the hosts in the fourth T20I today that will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

The all-rounder hasn't played any competitive cricket since September and suffered a freak injury in the nets at Mount Maunganui ahead of the three-match T20I series in New Zealand in October. Maxwell got hit on the forearm after Mitchell Owen smacked one back at him and suffered a fracture.

However, the 36-year-old is now fully fit and likely to return to Australia's playing XI for the fourth T20I against India.

Head and Abbott released from T20I squad

In the meantime, Australia have already released Travis Head and Sean Abbott from the T20I squad and that calls for a shuffle at the top of the order. Matthew Short will move up in the batting order to open with captain Mitchell Marsh, while Glenn Maxwell will slot in his place.

With Abbott not available, Australia are likely to include Ben Dwarshuis in their line-up unless they decide to hand a debut to Mahli Beardman, who has been waiting for his chance through this series.

As far as India are concerned, they are also without Kuldeep Yadav who has been released from the squad and is back in India, to feature in the four-day game against South Africa A starting today.

Australia likely playing XI: Matt Short, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitch Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann

