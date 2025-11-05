Shivam Dube out? India's predicted playing XI for 4th T20I against Australia in Canberra India and Australia are tied 1-1 in the T20I series. India made key changes with Nitish Reddy set to replace Shivam Dube, while Australia bring in Glenn Maxwell for Travis Head. Both teams aim to gain the upper hand in the crucial fourth T20I.

Canberra:

The five-match T20I series between India and Australia is currently tied at 1-1 after three games. The opening match was abandoned due to rain, while Australia claimed a comfortable win in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India bounced back spectacularly in Hobart, chasing down 187 runs to win the third T20I by five wickets. Following the match, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side released spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who will now feature against South Africa A to sharpen his red-ball skills.

India made three key changes in the third T20I, bringing in Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, and Jitesh Sharma, all of whom are expected to retain their spots in the fourth T20I in Canberra. Nevertheless, the team is likely to make one adjustment for the fourth T20I, with Nitish Kumar Reddy expected to replace Shivam Dube. Reddy, who missed the first three T20Is, can offer valuable support in both the lower-middle order with the bat and as an extra bowling option, areas where Dube has shown limited effectiveness.

Australia, meanwhile, are planning two changes for the next match. Travis Head has departed to play in the Sheffield Shield, with Glenn Maxwell called in as his replacement. Maxwell is expected to slot into the middle order, replacing Mitchell Owen, while Josh Philippe could open alongside captain Mitchell Marsh. Both teams will look to solidify their line-ups and gain the upper hand as the series heads into its crucial final stages.

The fourth T20I promises to be a pivotal clash, with both sides eager to take a 2-1 lead and gain momentum ahead of the series decider.

Probable Playing XIs:

India - Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Phillippe, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann