IND-W vs SA-W live telecast: When and where to India vs South Africa women 3rd T20I live on TV and online?

Johannesburg:

The third T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa Women will be played today at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Even as the fans are busy watching the men's cricketers feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Indian women's team is gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup in England with a series against South Africa away from home.

With only six T20Is left before the mega event gets underway, the time is running out for Harmanpreet Kaur and her girls. India have lost the first two T20Is in the ongoing series and the team hasn't looked in great touch. The Indian team has failed to cross the 160-run mark batting first in both matches and even while defending, they have accounted only for six wickets combined in two games so far.

The third T20I is the do-or-die fixture for the visitors to stay alive in the series and the likes of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana must make sure they get the team off to quickfire starts.

Meanwhile, South Africa have been brilliant in the two matches so far and will be keen on sealing the series today itself and then try their bench strength for the last two matches with the World Cup approaching fast. South Africa would also want to test themselves batting first, having comfortably chased down 158 and 148 runs so far.

When and Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I live on TV and online in India?

The third and the crucial T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast live on Star Sports 3. The main channels of the broadcaster are busy telecasting the IPL matches and hence not available. The live streaming of the five-match series between the two teams is also available on JioHotstar with the match starting at 9:30 PM IST.

Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry, Kashvee Gautam, Renuka Singh Thakur

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx

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