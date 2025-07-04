IND-W vs ENG-W pitch report: How will surface at Kennington Oval in London play for 3rd T20I? India and England Women will face each other in the third T20I of the five-match series today. The visitors are leading the series 2-0, having played some excellent cricket so far in the first two matches. The third T20I will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. Here's the pitch report:

London:

The third T20I of the five-match series between India and England Women will be played today at the Kennington Oval in London. The visitors have a great chance to seal the series with two matches to go, as they are 2-0 up, having won the first two games with a dominant performance. Moreover, England will miss their captain and in-form batter Nat Sciver Brunt, who has been ruled out of the third T20I due to a groin injury.

Smriti Mandhana was the star for India in the first T20I with a century, while Amanjot Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues stepped up with the bat in the second game. Shree Charani has kept the England players guessing with her variations and has picked up six wickets so far, including a four-wicket haul in the series opener. India will be keen on sealing the series at the Kennington Oval and becoming the first team to beat England in the five-match T20I series.

Meanwhile, Tammy Beaumont has been appointed the stand-in skipper for England in the absence of Sciver-Brunt. The hosts are struggling on all fronts and are rocked hard with the way India have performed so far in the series. With their proud record in a five-match series on the line, the hosts will come hard at Harmanpreet Kaur and her troops in a bid to make it 2-1.

Kennington Oval, London - Pitch Report

Kennington Oval has hosted three Women's T20Is so far and England have won all of them. In the previous encounter played here last year, the home team defeated New Zealand by seven wickets, chasing down the paltry target of 104 runs. 186 is the highest total at this venue while two out of three matches have been won by teams bowling first. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first in the third T20I as well despite India winning the first two matches batting first.

Kennington Oval - WT20Is Numbers Game

Matches Played - 3

Matches won batting first - 1

Matches won bowling first - 2

Average 1st inns score - 151

Highest score - 186 by England vs Australia

Highest score chased - 164 by England vs Australia

Squads

England Women Squad: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Tammy Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (w), Alice Capsey, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean, Paige Scholfield

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol

