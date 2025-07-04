India’s tour of Bangladesh likely to be cancelled, claims report The upcoming India's tour of Bangladesh, consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is is likely to be cancelled as per recent reports due to the rapidly deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

New Delhi:

After the conclusion of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the Indian team was scheduled to take on Bangladesh in a white-ball series consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODIs were slated to be held on August 17, 20, and 23. Whereas, the T20I matches will be held on August 26, 29, and 31.

However, in a major development, the series between Bangladesh and India seems to be effectively off. It is worth noting that the preparations for the white-ball series between the two teams have been put on hold by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Notably, the deteriorating diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh are being touted as a reason for the series being put on hold. One of the biggest signs of the series being cancelled or postponed was the BCB putting the tour’s media rights sales on hold.

The bidding for the same was slated to be held on July 7, with the financial bidding scheduled for July 10. "We will continue, we will take time to research the market. There is no point in rushing things. We can give different contracts,” a BCB official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Indian government unlikely to send team India to Bangladesh

According to the reports, the mood in India is not in favour of sending the Indian team to Bangladesh. However, there is no official statement made by either side, but it is understood and with the deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two countries, the government has been advising against the BCCI letting the team travel.

The reports also stated that the decision on the same can be expected within the week. “The date for the India series hasn't been fixed yet. They (the BCCI) said it's difficult for them to come in August. This is part of FTP,” the BCB official added.