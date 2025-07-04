D Gukesh stuns Magnus Carlsen, takes sole lead in Grand Chess tour India's D Gukesh has once again stunned the Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen at the ongoing Grand Chess Tour. Through his win against Carlsen, Gukesh has taken a 10-point sole lead in the event as well.

New Delhi:

D Gukesh has once again defeated the legendary Magnus Carlsen in the ongoing Grand Chess Tour. The two competitors took on each other in the sixth round of the event in Zagreb. Defeating the world no. 1, Gukesh has taken the sole lead in the event with 10 points.

The clash went quite similar to that of the Norway Chess 2025. Carlsen, looking to catch Gukesh off guard right from the get-go with the English opening, enjoyed an early advantage in the game. However, the game quickly went into Gukesh’s favour after the 34-year-old made a blunder midway.

It is worth noting that before taking on Carlsen in the sixth round, Gukesh took on the likes of Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov and American GM Fabiano Caruana in the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively. After the win, the 19-year-old came forward and reflected on how special it is to defeat someone of Carlsen’s stature.

“Yes, beating Magnus is always special, for sure. I think this also gives a bit more confidence in a sense that, like, I just had a horrible position from the opening. I just mixed up something really bad. It's nice that, like, two losing positions in a row, I could win against Magnus,” Gukesh was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Garry Kasparov questioned Carlsen’s dominance after loss to Gukesh

Furthermore, chess legend Garry Kasparov, who was present in the commentary team during Carlsen’s loss to Gukesh, came forward and questioned the Norwegian Grandmaster’s dominance. He reflected on how this was Carlsen’s second loss to Gukesh and how it was no miracle.

“Now we can question Magnus’ domination. This is not just his second loss to Gukesh, it’s a convincing loss. It’s not a miracle… or that Gukesh just kept benefitting from Magnus’ terrible mistakes. It was a game that was a big fight. And Magnus lost,” Kasparov said.