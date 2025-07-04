'Out ho gaye to bahar': Shubman Gill's old video trends after mammoth 269 against England With India's Test skipper Shubman Gill having scored 269 runs in the first innings of the second England Test, an old childhood video of the star cricketer has making the rounds all over social media where he is seen talking about Test cricket.

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill has been exceptional for his side in the first two tests of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. After a 147-run knock in the first Test of the series, Gill followed it up with a mammoth 269-run knock in the first innings of the second Edgbaston Test of the series. His knock helped the Indian team post a total of 587 runs in the first innings.

It is worth noting that Gill was named India’s Test captain ahead of the England tour, and in his very first tour as the Test skipper, the 25-year-old has showcased his class. With mammoth knocks in the first two games, the star batter has been one of the biggest players to look out for England

With his brilliant performances, the Punjab Cricket Association took to social media and shared an old childhood clip of Shubman Gill talking about Test cricket.

'We have to keep in mind that this is Test cricket, and if you get out early, you will have to sit out. The more you are at the crease, the more runs you will score. You can't score runs sitting out. So, I have to take care not to play shots in the air. I try to play grounded shots more unless I get a loose ball. My ultimate aim is to play for India,” Shubman Gill said in the clip.

England trail by 510 runs ahead of day 3

Speaking of the game between England and India, through Shubman Gill’s exceptional knock and Ravindra Jadeja’s stand of 89 runs, the visitors managed to post a total of 587 runs in the first innings of the game.

Looking to put in a good showing with the ball, India got off to a brilliant start to the first innings. Akash Deep struck early with two wickets, alongside Mohammed Siraj, who struck once as well. By the end of day 2, England found themselves on a score of 77/3. Trailing by 510 runs, England will hope for an improved showing with the bat on day 3.

