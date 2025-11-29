IND vs SA: India's predicted playing XI for first ODI, will Ruturaj Gaikwad play? The ODI series between India and South Africa is set to get underway on Sunday, November 30. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in action for India. But who will replace Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who have been ruled out of the series? Here's India's possible playing XI;

Ranchi:

Over the last few months, there has always been intrigue around India's playing XIs in almost every game, irrespective of the format they're playing. Their newfound love to play as many all-rounders as they can has, at times, hurt the team but it has also provided them with the depth in both batting and bowling departments. The men in blue will take the field on Sunday, November 30 in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi and here is their probable playing XI for the series opener:

With Shubman Gill not playing, Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. The latter is in great form, having won the player of the series award in Australia in the previous series and will be keen on continuing in the same vein. As for Jaiswal, this is a great chance for him to stake his claim for a place in the side. He has played only one ODI in his career so far and scored 15 runs.

Who will replace Iyer at number four?

With Shreyas Iyer also not available, India will be scratching their heads over their possible number four batter in the line-up. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant and Tilak Varma are three options for them and being the right-hander might fall in favour of Gaikwad. However, even Pant can also get his opportunity to prove his mettle yet again in the format. It goes without saying that Virat Kohli will bat at number three.

Even though KL Rahul stated that he would bat at number six in the series, it looks unlikely. Rahul might have to bat at number five with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar to follow.

It remains to be seen if Kuldeep Yadav will take the field as the third spinner or will the hosts prefer a fast bowler in Prasidh Krishna in their line-up. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh are expected to be the other two fast bowlers in the playing XI.

India's probable playing XI for first ODI vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav/Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

