IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: Dhawan's men steamroll Proteas by 7 wickets ; win series 2-1

Image Source : GETTY Indian Bowlers bowled SA out for just 99

Led by Kuldeep Yadav with the ball, India steamrolled Proteas to win the 3rd and final ODI by 7 wickets and won the series 2-1.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Indian spin trio of Washington Sundar (2/15), Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/18) picked the right lengths on a slow Kotla pitch and did the bulk of the damage, and folded SA for just 99.

Chasing 100, Gill got India off to a solid start. After Dhawan and Ishan fell early, Iyer joined hands with Gill to take the team home and win the match by 8 wickets. Gill, though, fell just 1 run short of 50 before India won the match.

