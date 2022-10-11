Tuesday, October 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: Dhawan's men steamroll Proteas by 7 wickets ; win series 2-1

IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: Dhawan's men steamroll Proteas by 7 wickets ; win series 2-1

India vs South Africa: Led by bowlers, India won the last ODI of the 3-match series.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2022 18:35 IST
Indian Bowlers bowled SA for just 99
Image Source : GETTY Indian Bowlers bowled SA out for just 99

Led by Kuldeep Yadav with the ball, India steamrolled Proteas to win the 3rd and final ODI by 7 wickets and won the series 2-1. 

India won the toss and opted to bowl first.  The Indian spin trio of Washington Sundar (2/15), Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/18) picked the right lengths on a slow Kotla pitch and did the bulk of the damage, and folded SA for just 99. 

Chasing 100, Gill got India off to a solid start. After Dhawan and Ishan fell early, Iyer joined hands with Gill to take the team home and win the match by 8 wickets. Gill, though, fell just 1 run short of 50 before India won the match. 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News