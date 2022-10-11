Kuldeep Yadav turns into 'Hulk' vs South Africa in ODIs; here's look his performance vs Porteas over the years

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kuldeep Yadav | File Photo

Highlights Kuldeep Yadav bowled 4.1 overs.

Over the years, Yadav has time and again, come into his own against SA.

Kuldeep has played 10 ODIs against the Proteas and has scalped 24 wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav broke the back of South Africa's batting line-up as he grabbed four wickets in his short spell.

In one of the best displays by the Indian bowling outfit, Kuldeep Yadav bowled 4.1 overs, took four wickets, and gave away just 18 runs at a magnificent economy of 4.30 as the Proteas folded for just 99 in just 27.1 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav has developed a special liking for the South African team, particularly in the ODI format. Over the years, Yadav has time and again, come into his own against them. Here's a look at his performance vs South Africa in ODIs.

Kuldeep Yadav vs South Africa in ODIs

Kuldeep has played 10 ODIs against the Proteas and has scalped 24 wickets. He has delivered 82.1 overs against them and has given away just 388 runs at an astounding economy of 4.72. His bowling average against them is 16.16, which in the ODI format is one of the best.

Not only this, but he has also taken three four-wicket hauls against them. In the 3rd ODI vs South Africa, his bowling figures of 4/18 are his best ever.

